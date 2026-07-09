Objection: They Shot Him. Now They're Pressuring the Witnesses to Leave the Country.

On Tuesday morning, an ICE officer shot and killed a man in Houston. As of today, the federal government is pressuring the only three eyewitnesses to sign self-deportation orders.

I spent 15 years as a public defender in Manhattan, and I watched prosecutors charge people with obstruction and witness tampering for far, far less.

Let me back up.

What happened Tuesday

At 6:50 a.m. on July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was driving his van through Houston’s East End, on his way to pick up workers for a job. Lorenzo was 52. He ran a construction business. He’d been in this country for 35 years—long enough to raise three sons, all American citizens, and put every one of them through college. He had no criminal record. And he was so far along in the process of getting legal status that he had already submitted his fingerprints.

ICE stopped his van as part of what the agency called a “targeted enforcement operation.” According to DHS, Lorenzo “attempted to evade arrest,” refused verbal commands, rammed an ICE vehicle, and tried to run over an officer—who then fired “in self-defense.” Lorenzo was shot in the abdomen. He later died.

That’s the government’s story. Here’s the problem with it.

A claim requires evidence

DHS has released no footage. No photos. Nothing. Not a single frame supporting the account that a 52-year-old business owner with no record, on his way to work at dawn, suddenly decided to commit vehicular assault on a federal officer.

Meanwhile, LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens)—which sent investigators to meet with the family—says photos pulled from witness videos appear to show little to no visible damage to Lorenzo’s vehicle. The entire justification for deadly force is that this van rammed federal vehicles and nearly ran a man over. Where’s the damage?

One more thing, reported by The Washington Post: Lorenzo’s family had actually prepared for an ICE encounter, because enforcement had ramped up across Texas. They had a plan. If he got picked up, he would comply, sign nothing, and wait for his family to work on getting him out.

That is the man the government says tried to kill a federal agent.

The part that should alarm you most

Three other men were in the van: Lorenzo’s brother, Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo, and two of his workers, Daniel Tirado Pantoja and Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego. They are the only living eyewitnesses to this shooting. All three were detained by ICE at the scene. All three are still in detention. As far as anyone knows, none of them has a lawyer.

And now, according to reporting by Greg Sargent at The New Republic, immigration officials are pressuring all three to sign self-deportation orders. Juan Proano, the head of LULAC, who has been in direct contact with the families, put it plainly: these men hold the key to what actually happened, and the pressure to remove them looks like an effort by DHS to get rid of the only eyewitnesses.

Radley Balko, who has covered ICE abuses extensively, said it best: you pressure witnesses to a shooting to self-deport when you want to make sure nobody learns what actually happened.

This has a legal name

Here’s the thought experiment I keep coming back to. Imagine a private citizen shoots someone and claims self-defense. There’s no video. The physical evidence doesn’t obviously match his story. And then, in the days after the shooting, that citizen’s associates start leaning on the only three eyewitnesses—who happen to be in a vulnerable position—to leave the country before anyone can take their statements.

Every prosecutor in America knows what to call that. Witness tampering is a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. § 1512, and it covers using intimidation or corrupt persuasion to prevent testimony or keep information from reaching investigators. Courts also recognize something called spoliation—when a party destroys or suppresses evidence, the law allows the inference that the evidence would have hurt them. Making your only eyewitnesses disappear across an international border is witness suppression in its purest form.

I represented people for a decade and a half who got charged, jailed, and convicted on evidentiary records thinner than what already exists against the government’s narrative here. None of my clients ever got the benefit of the doubt the government is giving itself.

We have seen this exact playbook

I'd call all of this speculation if we hadn't already watched it happen twice this year.

After ICE officers shot a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis earlier this year, a migrant eyewitness was detained without a warrant and flown to a Texas detention facility within hours. In a court petition, he alleged the removal was designed to prevent him from becoming a material witness who could undercut the government’s case. A federal judge eventually ordered his release—and the feds are now investigating whether the ICE officers lied about that shooting, after their account fell apart against video evidence and testimony.

And after an ICE agent killed Renee Good in Minneapolis in January, DOJ refused to open a civil rights investigation into the shooter and instead pushed to investigate Renee’s widow. More than a dozen federal prosecutors in Minneapolis and Washington resigned in protest, along with an FBI supervisor who had tried to pursue a civil rights inquiry.

The pattern is the same every time: an evidence-free official statement, no footage, an investigation aimed at the victim, and pressure on anyone who saw what happened.

Which brings us to right now. The FBI’s Houston field office is reportedly focused mainly on establishing that an assault on a federal officer occurred. The DHS Inspector General is also investigating. So the man who was killed is being investigated. The shooter, so far, is not.

Even the government of Mexico has had enough—President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her government will pursue legal action against the United States over Lorenzo’s killing.

What has to happen

Release the footage. All of it—body cameras, dash cameras, everything. Get Victor, Daniel, and Jose lawyers, immediately, before anyone puts another piece of paper in front of them. Halt any removal of the three eyewitnesses until an independent investigation is complete. And investigate the shooting itself, not just the government’s preferred theory of the victim.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia asked the right questions at Wednesday’s press conference: why was Lorenzo targeted, who authorized the operation, what threat did agents believe they faced, and was de-escalation even attempted. Thirty-five years in Houston. No criminal record. A family that had a plan to comply. We deserve those answers, and so does Ronaldo Salgado, who told the press his father did not deserve to be reduced to a headline.

Oh, and abolish ICE. Period.

If you want to follow this story and others like it, subscribe—I’ll be tracking the investigations, the status of the three witnesses, and whether the footage ever sees daylight. And if you know someone in Houston, send this to them.

Sources: The New Republic (witness pressure reporting), PBS NewsHour (family account, lack of footage), PBS NewsHour (Minneapolis witness removal), NPR (prosecutor resignations), Click2Houston (LULAC vehicle damage analysis), ABC7 (Mexico legal action).