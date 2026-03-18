Objection: They're Coming for CNN (CANCEL PARAMOUNT+ and HBO MAX!)

If you’re reading this, maybe you’ve left me a comment at some point that goes something like: “Okay, Eliza, thank you for explaining this horrible thing to me, but what do I DOOOOO?”

I love that question. And today I actually have an answer. It’ll take you thirty seconds.

But first—if you are here and you're not subscribed yet, please fix that:

Here’s what’s happening.

Trump’s billionaire friends, the Ellison family, took over Paramount and CBS last year. Since then, CBS News has been gutted. They paid Trump a $16 million lawsuit settlement. They announced they’re canceling Colbert. They killed a 60 Minutes story about the CECOT prison camp. They shut down an interview with Texas state rep James Talarico. Veteran CBS journalists have been sounding the alarm that editorial decisions are now being made based on political ideology. They’re platforming controversial MAGA figures on their programming.

Now Paramount is launching a takeover of Warner Brothers Discovery—which means HBO and CNN.

And they are not being subtle about the plan. Pete Hegseth said last week he can’t wait for the Ellisons to take over CNN so they’ll change how the network covers the war. The Ellisons have reportedly told Trump directly that they’ll turn CNN into a Trump-friendly network.

CNN into Fox News 2.0. That’s the goal.

This is what authoritarians do. Putin did it early in his tenure—you take over the media so all coverage of you is positive. That’s the playbook.

But we’ve done this before.

Remember Disney+? When Brendan Carr threatened to pull ABC’s broadcast license if Disney didn’t fire Jimmy Kimmel, people canceled their Disney+ subscriptions in droves. Disney held firm. Kimmel stayed. That was regular people saying “no, we’re not funding this.” And it worked.

Here’s the action.

Warner Brothers shareholders are voting whether to approve Paramount’s takeover deal this Friday, March 20th.

If enough of us cancel our Paramount+ and HBO Max subscriptions before that vote, shareholders might think twice. And even if they don’t—your money won’t be funding Trump allies taking over American media.

Cancel Paramount+. Cancel HBO Max.

It takes two clicks: democracyactioncenter.org/action-eliza

Do it right now. Then send this to someone else.