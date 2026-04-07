Objection: They're Training ICE to Break Into Your House

His name is Ryan Schwank. You should know it.

Until a few weeks ago, Schwank was an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia, the academy where new ICE officers get trained before they’re handed a badge, a gun, and the authority to come into your neighborhood. His job was to teach cadets how to do this work lawfully, so that when one of them had to make a split-second decision in someone’s living room, they’d actually understand the legal limits of what they were allowed to do.

In February, he walked into a Senate forum hosted by Senator Richard Blumenthal and told Congress, under his own name, what’s actually happening inside that academy. What he said should be on the front page of every newspaper in this country, and somehow, almost no one is covering it.

So I’m going to.

“On my first day”

Here’s how Schwank opened his testimony: “On my first day, I received secretive orders to teach new cadets to violate the Constitution by entering homes without a judicial warrant.”

Take a second with that one. On his first day as an instructor at a federal law enforcement academy, he was ordered to teach federal officers how to violate the Fourth Amendment.

I want to be clear about what the Fourth Amendment actually is, because it gets thrown around a lot and people forget. It’s the part of the Constitution that says the government cannot come into your home without a warrant signed by a judge.

(I gave a TED talk on the Fourth Amendment last year if you want the longer version.)

That single protection is the entire reason ICE has been losing case after case in federal court over the last year, because they keep entering homes they had no legal right to enter. Now we know why. They’re being trained to do it.

240 hours

Schwank also told Congress that 240 hours of essential training have been cut from a 584-hour curriculum. That’s roughly 41% of the program. Almost half of what these cadets used to learn is just gone.

And it isn’t the easy stuff that got cut. The classes ICE eliminated cover the Constitution, use of force, lawful arrests, firearms training, the limits of an officer’s authority, and the academic and practical tests instructors use to figure out whether a cadet can actually do this job safely. Every one of those topics exists for a reason, and the reason is that without them, people end up dead.

“Objectively reasonable”

The piece of Schwank’s testimony I genuinely cannot stop thinking about is this: he says ICE has eliminated all legal instruction on use of force. Which means cadets are no longer being taught what the phrase “objectively reasonable” means.

For anyone who hasn’t spent fifteen years in criminal court, here’s why that matters. Under Graham v. Connor, the Supreme Court case that governs police use of force, an officer is only allowed to use deadly force when the decision to do so is “objectively reasonable” under the circumstances. That standard is the entire legal architecture that decides whether a police shooting is a lawful exercise of authority or a homicide. It’s the line between a tragedy and a crime, and it is the single most important thing a law enforcement officer can understand before they’re allowed to carry a gun.

ICE cadets are being sent out into the field without ever having been taught what that line is. They’re being handed firearms and told to make life-or-death decisions in real time, in real homes, against real people, without the legal framework that’s supposed to govern those decisions. I’ve spent my entire career in courtrooms watching what happens when officers don’t understand use-of-force law, and I am telling you there is no version of this that ends well.

DHS is lying

Here’s the part that makes this a whistleblower story and not just a budget story. DHS has gone on the record, repeatedly, telling the American public that nothing has been cut, that cadets are receiving all the training they need, that standards have been maintained.

Schwank’s response, in his own words: “This is a lie.”

He isn’t guessing or extrapolating from a leaked memo. He was inside the building. He was teaching the classes that no longer exist. And he chose to put his name on the record and contradict, in public, what his own agency has been telling Congress and the press for months.

What courage looks like in 2026

I think a lot about what courage actually looks like right now. The version I keep coming back to is the quiet kind, where one person inside a system decides they will not be part of the cover-up, and then they tell the truth knowing exactly what it’s going to cost them.

Ryan Schwank had a career. He had a paycheck. He had the easy option of keeping his head down and letting his bosses lie to Congress and the public for as long as they wanted. He chose to do the harder thing instead.

Remember his name.

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