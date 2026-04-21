Objection: TikTok Opted You Into AI Without Asking

If you’re a creator on TikTok, or if you’ve ever uploaded a video on there, you need to go check your settings immediately after you read this. I’m serious.

TikTok quietly flipped on a setting called “Allow AI to Remix Content” across every video on the platform—including content uploaded years ago. You didn’t opt into this. You weren’t asked. You weren’t notified. It was just on.

And here’s the part that should make you furious: there is no account-wide switch to turn it off. You have to go into each video individually, tap the three dots, go to privacy settings, and toggle off the third slider. One video at a time. Some creators have been on TikTok for six or seven years. People are spending hours on this. TikTok has said nothing publicly.

I'm a one-woman operation covering the stuff platforms hope you don't notice. Subscribe if you want to keep seeing it. And if you’re able to become a paid subscriber, I’d be so grateful.

The retroactive piece is what really gets me. It’s one thing to change the default for new uploads—that’s still bad, but at least it’s forward-looking. What TikTok did here is go back in time and change the terms under which you posted your old content. Content you created under a completely different understanding of what they were allowed to do with it. That’s not how consent works.

And the design is not an accident. When a company wants you to opt in, they make the button big and the process easy. When they want your data and don’t want you to notice, they make opt-out a manual, per-item, mobile-only nightmare. TikTok made that choice deliberately.

Is this legal?

There are a few legal angles here.

Right of publicity laws—especially in New York and California—protect your name, image, and likeness from commercial use without your consent. When TikTok uses your face and voice to train AI models, that could implicate those protections. The question is whether TikTok’s terms of service already gave them permission, and that’s genuinely unclear, because companies write those terms to be as broad as possible.

Biometric privacy law is even more interesting. Illinois has the Biometric Information Privacy Act—BIPA—which requires written consent before collecting biometric identifiers like face scans and voiceprints. TikTok already settled a BIPA case for $92 million, specifically for collecting biometric data without consent. They have been here before. BIPA is powerful because it has a private right of action, meaning individuals can sue, not just regulators. And it bypasses the fair use arguments that tech companies usually throw up as a defense.

At the federal level, the NO FAKES Act would create a nationwide right to control your own digital likeness. It hasn’t passed yet, but the fact that it’s being pushed tells you where lawmakers think the law needs to go.

Whether TikTok actually broke the law depends on where you live and what its terms of service say. I’m not your lawyer. But there are real legal questions here.

What to do right now

Open each video → tap the three dots → tap Privacy → turn off the third toggle. Yes, every single one.

Also check your account settings under Privacy to see if you can change the default for future uploads.

And make noise. TikTok’s silence is a strategy—they’re hoping enough people don’t notice or don’t bother. The only fix that actually matters is an account-wide opt-out. One toggle. The only way that happens is if enough people push back publicly.

This is your content. You made it. TikTok just decided they could use it to train AI without asking—and then hid the opt-out so deep that most people will never find it. Go fix your settings. Tell other people to do the same.