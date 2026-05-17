Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2d

Liza!!!!!!!!! You are the best. Thank you for your corageous attention to this. You are doing the work. It’s amazing how they don’t talk about this at all on the networks. We’ve noticed. Keep it up. Get the victims justice. You are a treasure we are so lucky to have you.

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Blue-G's avatar
Blue-G
2d

I love Eliza❣️❣️❣️

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