Tomorrow at 12:00 PM ET, I’m stepping up to a podium inside a 5,000-square-foot space in Tribeca, surrounded by 3,437 bound volumes containing every page of the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files. I’m not stepping away for 24 hours.

I’m going to read out loud. Names. Flight logs. Victim statements. The receipts that the most powerful people in this country have spent decades, and an obscene amount of money, trying to keep buried.

It’s called Cover to Cover-Up. It’s an Epstein Files Filibuster. I’m anchoring it.

What you probably didn’t hear about last week

Five Epstein survivors—Jena-Lisa Jones, Roza, Dani Bensky, Courtney Wild, and Maria Farmer—sat down at West Palm Beach City Hall, less than three miles from the mansion where they were trafficked, and delivered sworn testimony at a House Oversight shadow hearing. They named names, and they explained in detail how this administration’s actions have let perpetrators walk scot-free while the survivors who come forward are the ones left exposed.

Five women, under oath, three miles from the scene, telling the country exactly what the cover-up looks like from the inside—this should have led every network. Instead, cable moved on, the Times buried it, and the morning shows didn’t touch it. If you were relying on the national press, you wouldn’t know it happened.

That’s what the administration is counting on. They want you exhausted, and they want this story to die quietly.

Why I’m doing this

I spent 15 years as a public defender in Manhattan. I know what these documents look like, and I know who usually ends up in them. It’s not billionaires. It’s not the people with private islands and political connections. The system I worked in for 15 years processes poor people and protects rich ones, and the Epstein files are the clearest paper trail of that we have ever seen.

Here’s the math: in 24 straight hours of continuous reading, we’ll get through roughly 3,000 pages. That’s less than one-tenth of one percent of just the files that have already been released. To read through everything currently public, we’d need to read out loud, without sleeping, for over 1,000 days.

That’s the scale of what they’re trying to bury. The strategy is exhaustion. They’re drowning you in evidence and hoping you’ll look away.

What the room actually feels like

It’s a two-story Tribeca space with wood shelves running floor to ceiling, holding 3,437 identical bound books, each one stamped with a volume number. Together, they weigh 17,000 pounds.

Every page inside those books was redacted, filed, sealed, fought over, and finally released, and every page represents something that happened to someone—a flight, a meeting, a payment, a girl.

The whole room is the inventory of a crime, shelved like a library. It’s the right place to do this from.

Who’s joining me

Some of the survivors themselves—the women who keep showing up, who have already given more of themselves to this fight than anyone has any right to ask.

Sophia Bush. Aaron Parnas. Katie Phang. Ellie Leonard. Kait Justice. Actors, activists, organizers, elected officials, and advocates who decided the cost of silence is higher than the cost of showing up.

Where the money goes

Every minute raises funds for two organizations doing the real work:

RAINN , which runs the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

World Without Exploitation, a coalition working to end trafficking and sexual exploitation.

These are the people who pick up the phone when a survivor calls.

How to join me

When: Monday, May 18 at 12:00 PM ET → Tuesday, May 19 at 12:00 PM ET

Watch live, right here: I’m streaming the full 24 hours on Substack. Subscribe so you don’t miss the moment we go live. Or you can find us on YouTube.

In person: 101 Reade Street, NYC. Free admission, reserve at trumpepsteinreadingroom.com.

Tune in, even for ten minutes. Share this with someone who hasn’t been paying attention. Donate what you can to RAINN or WWE.

Every page I read tomorrow is something someone wanted you never to see. Every page is a fight someone had to have to make it public. And every page is a fraction of a fraction of what is still being hidden.

The survivors did the hardest thing. The least we can do is listen.

See you tomorrow at noon.

♡ , Eliza

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