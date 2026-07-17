OBJECTION: Trump's Union-Busting Backfired

Donald Trump stripped collective bargaining rights from a million federal workers. It’s the biggest act of union-busting in American history. And today, the union he’s been trying to crush announced it represents more members than at any point in its existence.

I was on the floor of the AFT convention in DC this morning when Randi Weingarten made the announcement: 1.87 million members. The AFT is now the fastest-growing union in the AFL-CIO, with 173 new units organized since the last convention.

That growth happened while this administration threatened every school’s federal funding over anything resembling diversity, moved to deport students and faculty for constitutionally protected speech, and tried to dictate what universities can teach and who they can hire.

The AFT sued. More than 25 times. And they keep winning.

Winning in court and getting compliance are two different things—any lawyer will tell you the judgment is only half the fight. So when I sat down with Randi right after her speech, that’s what I asked her: is the administration actually complying with these rulings?

Take the biggest case. The administration sent schools a “Dear Colleague” letter—guidance, essentially—declaring that anything construed as advancing diversity, equity and inclusion could cost a school its federal funding. Weingarten was blunt about what that meant: an attempt to erase 60 years of civil rights law through an agency letter. The AFT sued and won the preliminary injunction. Then they won on the merits at the district court. Then they won at the appellate level.

Then the administration quietly withdrew its appeal. They’re not taking it to the Supreme Court. That makes the ruling dispositive—it’s final, it’s binding, and the funding threat is dead.

But they didn’t stop. Having lost on foundational funding—the formula money schools are legally entitled to, like Title I and IDEA—the administration is now trying to run the same play with discretionary grant money instead. Different pot of money, same coercion. The public comment period just closed, and AFT members and allies filed roughly 350,000 comments opposing it.

“This is the problem with this administration,” Randi told me. “They are so lawless. They’re just playing whack-a-mole. Anytime they lose something, they try to figure out what else to do and what else to do. And they think that they’re gonna tire us out, but they are never tiring us out.”

Lose in court, find a new mechanism, force another lawsuit, repeat. The strategy relies on exhaustion. The courts keep saying no and the administration keeps searching for a door the courts haven’t locked yet.

Which is why the other announcement today matters. This year’s Callais decision gutted what remained of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, in time to affect the midterms. Last month the Supreme Court blew up the campaign finance limits that were still standing. The legal guardrails around our elections are disappearing one ruling at a time—so the AFT is putting people where the guardrails used to be. They’re launching Democracy Defenders, an election protection program training 5,000 members to make sure voters can cast a ballot free from intimidation, as part of a 50,000-person effort across the AFL-CIO.

Weingarten had a line today that brought the whole room to its feet. Speaking about Trump’s takeover of the 250th anniversary celebrations, she said: “Mr. President, you don’t own July 4th. You own January 6th.”

The applause went on for a while. But what stuck with me is quieter than that. A union with 1.87 million members has beaten this administration in court more than 25 times, and the administration’s response is to keep hunting for new ways to do the illegal thing. They lost, and they’re still going. This ends when they stop—and they haven’t stopped.

I’ll be covering the legal fights that decide November all the way through the midterms. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of it. And if you’re able to become a paid subscriber for $8/month (or $80/year), I’d be so grateful.