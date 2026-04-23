Objection: Virginia Voted Yes. A Court Said Void.

Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment to redraw their congressional maps on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a Tazewell County judge declared the entire thing void from the beginning, found seven independent constitutional violations, and permanently blocked the state from certifying the results.

I broke the whole thing down—the national backstory, the legal arguments, the court order, and what comes next at the Virginia Supreme Court. Watch the full video above.

Briefs in the pending Virginia Supreme Court cases are due tomorrow. Once I’ve read them, I’ll be publishing a full written analysis here on Objection: Everything.

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Primary sources:

Court order — Republican National Committee v. Koski, Civil Action No. CL26-266 (Tazewell County Circuit Court, April 22, 2026) — here

Virginia Constitution, Article XII, §1 — https://law.lis.virginia.gov/constitution

Full ballot question language — https://ballotpedia.org/Virginia_Use_of_Legislative_Congressional_Redistricting_Map_Amendment_(April_2026)

National redistricting overview — https://www.npr.org/2026/04/22/nx-s1-5787989/redistricting-map-trump-midterms-congress