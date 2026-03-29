Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

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Lindsay S.'s avatar
Lindsay S.
5h

Watching and rooting for all of you from Canada!

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
3h

We have to make sure that this time there is no aborted Reconstruction and no Project Paperclip

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