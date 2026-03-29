I’ve been to a lot of protests. I’ve never seen anything like today.

350,000 people flooded the streets of New York City for the No Kings march. Nationwide, early estimates put the number north of 8 million across more than 3,300 events—and that’s not counting the rallies that popped up in over a dozen countries around the world. If you’re reading this and you were one of them, thank you.

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I want to talk about what I saw today, because the vibes were not what the White House wants you to think they were. The administration dismissed these protests as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.” That framing tells you everything you need to know about how seriously they’re taking the millions of Americans who showed up. They’re scared, and they should be.

This wasn’t just blue cities. Texas had over 100 events. Florida had over 100 events. Ohio had over 100 events. People marched in Driggs, Idaho—a town of fewer than 2,000 people. They marched in Kotzebue, Alaska. They marched in East Glacier Park, Montana. That’s not a coastal liberal bubble. That’s the country.

People came out against ICE enforcement, against the war in Iran, and against an administration that is spending billions on missile strikes while driving up the cost of living for everyone else. They came out because the cruelty is the point, and they’re done watching it happen quietly.

Here are some of my favorite signs from today:

This was the third No Kings action. The last one in October drew around 7 million people. Today blew past that. The movement is growing, not shrinking—no matter how badly certain people want you to believe otherwise.

If you marched today, don’t let anyone tell you it didn’t matter. It did.

Today was just the beginning. We have more actions coming soon—stay tuned.

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