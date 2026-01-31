Objection: What 3.5 Million Epstein Documents Reveal

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

I’ve been reading through them for hours. I’m not done—no one is. This will take weeks. However, I want to share what I’ve found so far, because it matters.

Content warning: This post discusses child sexual abuse, trafficking, and rape. Please take care of yourself while reading.

Before I get into what these files show, I need to make a direct ask.

This reporting takes time. It takes care. And it takes emotional labor. I am reading through millions of pages of documents so you don’t have to—and so the people harmed by Jeffrey Epstein aren’t erased again.

Elon Musk

Musk has said publicly—multiple times—that Epstein tried repeatedly to get him to visit his island and that he refused.

The emails tell a different story.

November 2012: Epstein asks how many people Musk is bringing for the helicopter to the island. Musk responds:

Probably just Talulah and me. What day or night will be the wildest party on your island?

One month later—Christmas Day, 2012—Musk emails Epstein again:

I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St. Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.

He is not refusing.

He is asking for more.

He is saying the island is not wild enough.

February 2013: Epstein emails the CEO of Activision Blizzard:

the girls and i are going to see elon musk at space x tomorrow.

His assistant confirms:

Jeffrey Epstein and three of his assistants are in CA and going to visit SpaceX at 1:00 today.

We know what “the girls” meant.

December 2013: Musk emails again asking to visit. Epstein replies:

I will send heli for you. Always space for you.

Two years of emails. Requests for parties. Requests for the wildest nights. Helicopters arranged.

He was not refusing anything.

Donald Trump

An FBI interview released today—known as a 302—describes how Ghislaine Maxwell operated at parties.

A victim tells the FBI that Maxwell brought her to a party in New York and presented her to Donald Trump. Her word. Presented.

They spoke for about twenty minutes. The victim was then invited to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump personally gave her a tour, with Epstein and Maxwell present.

The FBI report says nothing happened between the victim and Trump.

But it also says this.

Maxwell made clear to the victim that she was available. She said things like:

Oh, I think he likes you. Aren’t you lucky.

Oh, he’ll like that. He doesn’t like that.

The report describes this encounter as set up very much like how Maxwell introduced the victim to Epstein.

The same process.

The same grooming.

At Mar-a-Lago.

Maxwell also introduced this victim to other men at these events. Their names are redacted.

Jeffrey Epstein

This section is difficult to write. It is difficult to read. But it matters.

An FBI interview released today documents a victim’s account. She was sixteen years old.

She describes how Epstein’s assistant Sarah would call her every time Epstein was in Palm Beach to schedule appointments.

Each time, she says something new was introduced.

Each time, more money was offered to get her to comply.

She describes being photographed during sex acts. She says Epstein proudly displayed the photographs throughout his home.

She also describes being raped.

During a massage, she says Epstein grabbed her, turned her onto her stomach, and forcibly inserted his penis into her vagina. Her head was held against the table. She screamed No and he stopped.

Afterward, he apologized.

And paid her one thousand dollars.

She says photographs of her were still displayed throughout his house.

This is who Jeffrey Epstein was.

What’s Still Hidden

The DOJ identified more than six million pages covered by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

They released three and a half million. Barely half.

And here is the problem.

Survivors’ names are appearing unredacted. Their identities are being exposed.

Meanwhile, the men who abused them remain hidden behind black bars.

An FBI chart from five days after Epstein’s death lists eight co-conspirators. Only two are visible—Maxwell and Jean-Luc Brunel. Six remain redacted.

Survivors released a statement today:

This is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors. Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.

They are protecting the wrong people.

More to Come

I will keep reading. There is much more in these files. I will keep reporting what I find.

If you are following this coverage or reading these documents yourself, please be gentle with yourself. This material is brutal.

And if you are a survivor: I see you. This is not fair. You deserved protection, not exposure.

More soon.

These files aren’t done. This story isn’t done. And I’m not done either.

