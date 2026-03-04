Objection: Everything

Objection: Everything

Patti B
17h

I lived in Dallas County for nearly 20 years. I can’t tell you how wonderful it was to be able to vote, in person, at whatever polling place you happened to be near. My husband was in the hospital with terminal cancer. I barely left his side, but I did run down the street to vote. I remember how grateful I was that I could vote near the hospital because I hadn’t even been home in a week. In a democracy, government makes it as easy as possible for the people, the stars of the show, to cast their ballot. The rigging and gamesmanship behind the voter suppression going on is nauseating. I never realized how many so called republicans are truly beyond the pale. No shame whatsoever. Machiavelli had nothing on them! Absolutely disgraceful.

Agent of Chaotic Respite
17h

Goddamn Rs - they know they cannot win fairly on policy, so they play these shitty games. WE. MUST. BURY THEM in November!!!

