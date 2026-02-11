Objection: Who Controls Local TV

Congress limited how much of the country’s television one company can control for a reason.

Broadcast television uses public airwaves. Those airwaves belong to the public. Congress built guardrails to prevent any single corporation from dominating what most Americans see and hear.

For decades, that guardrail has been the FCC’s 39% ownership cap. It restricts how much of the national TV audience one broadcaster can reach. The goal was straightforward: protect local news, preserve competition, and limit the concentration of media power.

That protection is now under strain.

Today, the Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing on media ownership rules. While the subject may sound technical, the implications are anything but. The hearing focused on who controls local television and how much power large media companies are allowed to accumulate.

At the center of the discussion is the proposed Nexstar–TEGNA merger. If approved, the combined company would control local TV stations reaching roughly 80% of U.S. households. That level of reach exceeds the limit Congress set by more than double.

Lawmakers also examined whether the Federal Communications Commission is exercising independent judgment in reviewing the deal.

When FCC Chair Brendan Carr previously appeared before Congress, he acknowledged that the agency is not formally independent.

Shortly afterward, President Trump publicly urged approval of the Nexstar–TEGNA merger.

Chair Carr publicly agreed with the president’s position.

That sequence matters.

Congress wrote the 39% ownership cap into law. Federal agencies are responsible for enforcing statutes passed by Congress. Political pressure does not change statutory limits, and it does not replace congressional authority.

Media consolidation has real consequences beyond Washington.

Fewer owners lead to fewer independent newsrooms. Local reporting shrinks. Coverage becomes more uniform. Advertising costs rise. Smaller broadcasters struggle to survive. Viewers end up paying more for fewer choices.

Broadcast television remains one of the most accessible sources of news in the country, especially for older Americans and people in rural communities. Ownership decisions shape what information people receive during elections, emergencies, and everyday life.

This debate reflects a basic question about democracy and accountability. Laws designed to protect the public interest only work when they are enforced consistently and transparently.

The question before Congress and the FCC is simple.

Who controls local TV?

The communities it serves.

Or a small group of powerful corporations.

I’ll continue covering this as it develops. Make sure you’re subscribed. This fight isn’t over.