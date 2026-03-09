As you know from my videos, I am a “career public defender for 15 years in Manhattan,” so I’ve spent my entire career in courtrooms watching the system grind women down—and right now, in this country, it’s happening faster than I’ve ever seen.

International Women’s Day usually gets the “girl power” treatment. Brands post a pink graphic, your company sends an email about its female leadership pipeline, and everyone moves on.

This year feels different.

The real question right now is how much we are about to lose.

So let’s talk about it.

We Lock Up More Women Than Almost Any Country on Earth

I say this all the time, but it never stops being staggering: the United States is home to about 4% of the world’s women. We hold roughly a quarter of the world’s incarcerated women.

There are more than 190,000 women behind bars in this country right now. The number of incarcerated women has increased more than 600% since 1980. Overall incarceration has slowed in recent years, but women’s incarceration rates keep climbing—and faster than men’s.

Here’s what I saw as a public defender, over and over again: women locked up for drug offenses that grew out of addiction, trauma, or sheer survival. Women who couldn’t make bail on charges that never should have been brought. Women separated from their kids—80% of women in jails are mothers—for offenses rooted in poverty.

And the racial disparities are exactly what you’d expect. Black and Latina women are incarcerated at significantly higher rates than white women. Native women have the highest incarceration rate of all. Native girls are locked up at four times the rate of white girls.

This system does not protect women. It punishes them for being poor, for being traumatized, and for being Black and brown.

Reproductive Rights Are Being Dismantled in Real Time

It has been nearly four years since Dobbs, and the consequences keep expanding.

State after state has restricted or banned abortion access. But the real impact goes far beyond the headline bans. Medical care is getting chilled. Providers are leaving states where they face criminal liability. Pharmacists are refusing to fill prescriptions. Emergency rooms are turning away women having miscarriages because hospital lawyers told doctors not to risk it.

And now the VA has effectively ended abortion access for veterans except in the most extreme life-threatening situations. Women who served this country in uniform are being told by their own government that their reproductive healthcare does not matter.

At the same time, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act slashed more than a trillion dollars from Medicaid and the ACA—the largest rollback of federal healthcare funding in U.S. history. An estimated 4.8 million people could lose coverage. More than 130 labor and delivery units in rural communities are at risk of closing.

That means pregnant women in huge parts of the country may soon have nowhere to give birth safely.

The Attack on DEI Is an Attack on Women

The framing around DEI has been deliberate. Make it sound like some fringe ideology so people don’t notice what is actually being dismantled: programs designed to make sure women, people of color, and people with disabilities have a fair shot.

On Day One of this administration, executive orders terminated DEI programs across the federal government, revoked affirmative action requirements for contractors, and established a federal policy recognizing only two genders. The Attorney General directed the DOJ to investigate and penalize private companies for DEI practices. EEOC commissioners were fired for supporting what the administration called “radical” Biden-era guidance.

Women in skilled trades—fields where targeted programs were finally starting to break decades of exclusion—are watching those programs disappear. Medical school enrollment among women of color is already declining as schools retreat from diversity initiatives under threat of losing federal funding.

The word “merit” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in these executive orders. As if the playing field were already level. As if the barriers never existed. As if the programs being gutted weren’t created precisely because the so-called meritocracy kept producing the same results for the same people.

So What Do We Do?

There is no neat call to action that fits on a graphic.

What I can say is this.

Pay attention. The rollbacks are happening across multiple fronts at the same time—and that is not an accident. It is much harder to push back when every institution is under pressure all at once.

Talk about it. Not in the vague “women’s empowerment” way. In the specific, uncomfortable, here’s-what-they-just-did way.

When they gut Medicaid, say: they are taking healthcare away from pregnant women in rural communities.

When they kill DEI programs, say: they are making it harder for women and people of color to get hired.

Support the organizations doing the work. Public defenders. Reproductive rights groups. Civil rights lawyers. The people filing lawsuits and showing up in courtrooms every day.

And vote. At every level. The people making these decisions were elected, or they were appointed by people who were elected.

That is where the power still is.

Happy International Women’s Day.

I wish I had something more cheerful to say. But right now the most meaningful way to honor this day is to be honest about what is happening—and to fight like hell to stop it.

