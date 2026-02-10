Objection: You Can’t Manufacture Joy

A week of crowds, controversy, and a halftime show that became far more than a performance.

I want to begin with immense gratitude.

I was lucky enough to attend Super Bowl LX, and I don’t take that for granted for a second.

It was an extraordinary night. The Pats were…not great (sorry, Pats fans—it’s true). But the energy in the stadium was electric. Not just because of the Seahawks’ 12s, but because something else was happening too.

There was a real, tangible excitement around Bad Bunny.

You could feel it walking in. You could feel it in the crowd. You could feel it in the way people were buzzing before halftime even started. This wasn’t just anticipation for a single performance—it was anticipation for culture, for joy, for a moment people knew they were about to share together.

I didn’t go to the Super Bowl expecting just football.

I went expecting culture and joy.

And that’s exactly what I got.

I knew I was going to the Benito Bowl.

I even joked about it on the way to the stadium—me in my Benito Bowl hat, doing the “hi, how y’all doing” trend near people in Seahawks and Patriots jerseys like, don’t mind me, I’m here for something else. And it was a joke, but it was also true. You can watch the video here.

Because the thing people sometimes miss about the Super Bowl is that it’s never just football. It’s a cultural mirror. It shows you what people are excited about, what they’re done with, and what kind of energy actually fills a stadium when no one is being paid, nudged, or incentivized to care.

And what filled that stadium was joy. (I mean, look at our faces!)

When Bad Bunny took the halftime stage, it felt less like a performance and more like a release. Language, music, movement, pride—none of it diluted, none of it translated down for comfort. Just culture, confidently occupying the biggest stage in the world.

More than 135 million people watched.

Not because they were told to.

Not because they were paid to.

But because they wanted to.

Because at the same time all of this was unfolding, there was a very different attempt to capture attention happening elsewhere. Turning Point USA promoted counter-programming featuring Kid Rock, initially claiming millions of viewers. Subsequent reporting suggests much of that audience was paid, with actual viewership likely far lower.

The contrast couldn’t have been clearer.

One side was organic—people choosing joy, culture, and community on their own terms.

The other was manufactured—trying to force relevance through grievance and provocation.

And that contrast wasn’t limited to screens.

Ahead of the game, a pro-ICE billboard went up in San Francisco. It didn’t last. The backlash was swift, and the billboard was taken down. That wasn’t abstract politics or online discourse—it was a city responding in real time, saying this is not what we want celebrated here.

Outside the stadium, I joined organizers and handed out ICE OUT rally towels. However on the way inside, many of those towels were confiscated at security. Check out my video here.

The towels weren’t the point.

People had already absorbed what they represented. Confiscating them didn’t undo that, although it was pretty shocking that the NFL was censoring us.

But then there was the part that made the contrast impossible to ignore.

As Kid Rock was being elevated yet again, old footage resurfaced of him making sexual comments about the Olsen twins when they were 14 years old. Disgusting. You can find it included in this video.

And we must call this out because culture isn’t just about who we celebrate—it’s about who we excuse. And for a long time, certain behavior was waved away as “edgy” or “just jokes,” while real harm was minimized or ignored.

That’s part of what people are rejecting now.

This Super Bowl didn’t just showcase a halftime show. It revealed a shift.

You can’t manufacture joy.

You can’t fake culture.

What I saw at Super Bowl LX was an America that felt alive, confident, multilingual, multiracial, and unapologetic about its joy. An America that didn’t need permission to celebrate itself.

That’s the America people showed up for.

And no matter how hard some try to control the narrative, they can’t take that away.

