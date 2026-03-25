Objection: Your Government's Documents Are Yours. Go Get Them.

Most people have no idea they can request almost any document the government has. I want to give you everything you need to do it in one place.

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Here’s the deal: almost every document your government creates or maintains is yours. It was made with your tax dollars. You have a legal right to request it. That includes emails between lawmakers, police body camera footage, expense reports, salary information for public employees, court records, campaign finance filings—all of it.

At the federal level, the law that gives you this right is called the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Every state has its own version. In New York, we call it FOIL (Freedom of Information Law). Whatever your state calls it, the principle is the same: the government works for you, and you get to see the receipts.

I spent 15 years as a public defender in Manhattan. I’ve seen firsthand what happens when people don’t have access to the information they need to hold power accountable. Public records requests are one of the most powerful tools available to regular people, and most folks don’t even know they exist.

So here’s how to do it.

STEP 1: FIGURE OUT WHAT YOU WANT

Be specific. “All records about police misconduct” is too broad and will take forever. “All complaints filed against officers in [department] between January 2023 and December 2024” is something an agency can actually work with. The more specific you are, the faster and cheaper the process will be.

STEP 2: FIND THE RIGHT AGENCY

The agency that created or maintains the records is who you’re asking. School data? Your school district or state department of education. Spending records? City comptroller or department of administration. Federal question? The specific federal agency. The closer you get to the source, the faster you’ll get your answer.

STEP 3: USE A FREE LETTER GENERATOR

You do not have to write your request from scratch. The National Freedom of Information Coalition (nfoic.org) has free letter generators that will write the request for you—with all the right legal citations for your state. The Student Press Law Center has one too. These templates signal to the person on the other end that you know your rights, you’ve done the research, and you’re not going away.

STEP 4: SUBMIT IT

Check the agency’s website for how they handle requests. Some have online portals, some want email, some still want a letter. For federal requests, go to FOIA.gov—it walks you through the whole process.

STEP 5: FOLLOW UP

This is the part most people skip, and it’s the part that matters most. Find out who the records custodian is—that’s the person at the agency responsible for handling requests. Call them. Be friendly. Be curious. You’re not being adversarial. You’re a taxpayer asking for your own documents.

The human element makes everything move faster. When you call or show up in person, they want to get you out of there, and they’ll bump your request up. Sometimes the records custodian will even volunteer extra information you didn’t ask for—bonus records because you were a real person who picked up the phone.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Cost: Agencies can charge you for locating and duplicating records. Put in your request that if the cost exceeds $25, you want to be notified first. Then you can ask for the fee to be waived—especially if the information serves the public interest.

Redaction: You might get documents with parts blacked out. That happens with genuinely confidential information—minors’ names, health records, certain law enforcement details. But agencies over-redact all the time. You can always ask for redacted material to be reviewed. It costs nothing to ask.

Wait times: State and local requests tend to move faster. Federal FOIA requests can take months or even years—the Department of Commerce averages 836 days. Be patient but persistent. Send check-in emails. One reporter sends “happy anniversary” e-cards to requests that have been sitting for a year.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Let me give you three examples of what public records have uncovered:

Body camera footage revealed police officers in Georgia using a coin flip app to decide whether to arrest a woman. She was handcuffed and jailed. She didn’t even know about the coin flip until reporters told her. Both officers were terminated.

A yearlong investigation by the Cap Times found that Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction had investigated over 200 teachers, aides, and administrators for sexual misconduct and grooming—and none of it was disclosed to the public until a reporter filed a records request. That story led to new state legislation.

Arizona’s schools chief publicly denied that taxpayer-funded voucher money was being used for Disneyland trips. 12News sued to get the spending records—and the data showed at least $21,000 spent on Disney parks and stores, plus travel expenses in 44 states and 13 countries. The superintendent’s own records contradicted what he told the public.

Every one of those stories started with someone filing a request. That’s it.

RESOURCES

Here’s everything you need, all in one place:

FOIA.gov—for federal requests (https://www.foia.gov/)

NFOIC (nfoic.org)—free state-by-state letter generators and guides (https://www.nfoic.org/)

MuckRock—helps you file and track public records requests (https://www.muckrock.com/)

ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer—search any nonprofit’s 990 financial filings (https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/)

Open the Books—tracks government spending (https://www.openthebooks.com/)

If you’re in a specific state and don’t know where to start, look up your state’s Freedom of Information council or coalition. They’re usually a mix of reporters, lawyers, and advocates who do this every day, and they will help you.

These are your records. They were made with your money. Go get them.

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