Objection: Your Home Address Is For Sale For $2

I want to tell you something that should make you uncomfortable.

Right now, for about two dollars—less than a cup of coffee—someone can pull up your full name, your home address, your phone number, and the names of your relatives. They don’t need a reason. They don’t need your permission. They just need a credit card and an internet connection.

The companies selling this information are called data brokers. There are hundreds of them, and most people have never heard of any of them. They scrape your data from public records, social media, old accounts you forgot you ever made, store loyalty programs, your bank. They package it all together into a profile of you—where you live, who you’re related to, what you own, what you do—and they sell it to anyone willing to pay.

This isn’t a hypothetical. It’s the entire business model of a multi-billion-dollar industry. And it operates almost entirely without your knowledge or consent.

I started thinking about this seriously a while ago. As someone who spends a lot of time online talking about things that make powerful people uncomfortable, I had to ask myself a hard question: how findable am I? The answer was: way too findable. My address, my phone number, the names of family members—all of it sitting on data broker sites I had never heard of.

That’s why I use DeleteMe.

DeleteMe is a service that finds your personal information across hundreds of data broker sites and removes it for you. They handle the removal requests, they monitor the sites continuously (because the data gets re-listed—this isn’t a one-and-done situation), and they send you reports showing exactly what was found and what’s been taken down. It’s the kind of thing I should have been doing manually for years and never had the time to actually sit down and do.

You don’t have to be a public figure for any of this to matter. If you’ve ever been in a contentious custody case, left an abusive relationship, spoken up at a school board meeting, organized in your community, or just exist as a person on the internet—your information is out there, and someone is profiting from it.

You can get 20% off any DeleteMe consumer plan with my code EORLINS. Link is below.

https://joindeleteme.com/EORLINS

This post is sponsored by DeleteMe. Thank you to DeleteMe for helping me protect my privacy.