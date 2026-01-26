OBJECTION: Your Local DA Can Prosecute ICE

On Saturday morning, January 24, 2026, federal law enforcement agents shot and killed (⚠️ TRIGGER WARNING: The video contains graphic content) Alex Pretti on a Minneapolis street.

By that night, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty had sued the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Attorney General Pam Bondi—and a federal judge had granted a temporary restraining order forcing the federal government to preserve all evidence.

That’s how fast a local prosecutor can move when she understands the power she has.

This piece is about that power—what it is, where it comes from, and why your district attorney has it too.

The Legal Framework

State criminal jurisdiction is territorial. If you commit a crime within a state’s borders, you are subject to that state’s criminal laws. That is true whether you are a private citizen, a local police officer, or a federal agent.

There is no general exemption for federal officers from state criminal law.

The Supremacy Clause of the Constitution—Article VI, Clause 2—is often misunderstood. It establishes that federal law prevails when state and federal law directly conflict, and it protects federal officers who are acting within the lawful scope of their duties from interference by the states.

The operative phrase is lawful scope of their duties.

Murder falls outside the scope of anyone’s lawful duties. So do assault, kidnapping, witness intimidation, and endangering children.

When a federal agent engages in conduct that constitutes a crime under state law—and that conduct is not authorized by federal law or necessary to carry out a legitimate federal function—the state has jurisdiction to prosecute.

This is black-letter law.

What Happened in Minneapolis

We now have a sworn declaration from an eyewitness, filed in federal court in Tincher v. Noem, describing what happened to Alex Pretti.

Tinchersealedwitnessdec012426pdf 156KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The witness was standing five feet away.

She describes seeing Pretti in the street with his phone out, recording ICE activity. An agent told them to back up. She moved to the sidewalk. Pretti continued filming.

An ICE agent shoved a female observer to the ground and began pepper spraying multiple observers directly in the face. Pretti raised his hands. The agent sprayed him again and pushed him.

Pretti tried to help the woman who had been knocked down.

Multiple agents grabbed him and threw him to the ground. Four or five agents held him there.

And then, according to the witness, “they just started shooting him. They shot him so many times.”

The witness states explicitly: “I didn’t see him reach for or hold a gun.” She says he approached the agents with a camera. She says the DHS account of what happened is wrong.

She also says she is afraid to go home because she heard agents were looking for her, and that other witnesses may have been arrested.

Her declaration is attached as a court exhibit and includes video footage she recorded.

What the Hennepin County Attorney Did

Mary Moriarty did not wait for a federal investigation. She did not defer to DHS.

She sued.

Working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Attorney General Keith Ellison, Moriarty filed a federal lawsuit Friday evening seeking to prevent the destruction of evidence. The suit names DHS, ICE, CBP, U.S. Border Patrol, their leadership, and Attorney General Pam Bondi as defendants.

The reason was simple: federal agents removed evidence from the scene before state authorities could examine it.

The motion for a temporary restraining order was filed shortly after 7:00 p.m.

The court granted it that same night.

Moriarty said:

“Our office has jurisdiction to review this matter for potential criminal conduct by the federal agents involved and we will do so.”

Ellison said:

“Federal agents are not above the law and Alex Pretti is certainly not beneath it.”

Why State Prosecution Matters

The President of the United States has the constitutional power to pardon federal crimes.

He does not have the power to pardon state crimes.

Only a governor can pardon state convictions.

If Mary Moriarty brings murder charges against the agents who killed Alex Pretti under Minnesota law, Donald Trump has no authority to erase them.

Federal defendants can seek removal of a state prosecution to federal court under 28 U.S.C. § 1442. They can raise Supremacy Clause and qualified immunity defenses. Those arguments must be litigated. They do not end the case automatically.

The prosecution proceeds.

The evidence is examined.

Witnesses testify.

A jury may decide.

Qualified immunity becomes far more difficult to sustain when the conduct at issue involves shooting an unarmed man who was face down on the ground, restrained by multiple agents, and posing no threat.

State prosecution remains the one form of accountability the federal government cannot shut down.

The Crimes

Based on the pattern of conduct emerging from ICE operations across the country, local prosecutors could potentially bring charges including:

Homicide.

If a shooting is not legally justified, it constitutes murder or manslaughter under state law. Alex Pretti. Renee Good. These are potential state homicide cases.

Assault.

Pepper spraying peaceful observers. Shoving people to the ground. Using force against individuals engaged in protected First Amendment activity.

Kidnapping / Unlawful Imprisonment.

Detaining individuals without a valid warrant or legal authority.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Raids that separate children from parents, leave minors unattended, or subject them to dangerous and traumatic conditions.

Witness Intimidation / Obstruction.

The Minneapolis eyewitness fears returning home because agents are reportedly looking for her. Targeting witnesses who document government conduct constitutes obstruction.

Criminal Trespass / Breaking and Entering.

Entering homes without valid judicial warrants or consent.

Impersonating Law Enforcement.

In jurisdictions that require officers to identify themselves, agents operating in unmarked vehicles, wearing masks, and refusing to display badges may violate state statutes.

Each of these offenses, if charged under state law, lies beyond the reach of a presidential pardon.

The Philadelphia Model

Minnesota is not alone.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has publicly stated that his office will prosecute ICE agents who commit crimes in Philadelphia.

At a press conference on January 14, he said:

“We will arrest you. We will put handcuffs on you. We will close those cuffs. We will put you in a cell. We will do everything in our power to convict you and we will make sure you serve your entire sentence because Donald Trump has no power whatsoever to pardon you.”

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal stood beside him and confirmed her office would carry out those arrests.

This is what it looks like when local officials use the authority they already possess.

What You Can Do

Find your local district attorney. Depending on your state, the office may be called county attorney, state’s attorney, or commonwealth’s attorney.

It is an elected position.

Ask one question:

If federal agents commit crimes in your jurisdiction—homicide, assault, kidnapping, child endangerment—will you investigate and prosecute?

Not “monitor the situation.”

Not “review the circumstances.”

Will you do what Mary Moriarty is doing now?

Demand an answer.

If they refuse, or if the answer is no, remember it. These are elected officials. If they decline to use the power we gave them to enforce the law equally, then we can choose someone else who will.

The Bottom Line

Federal agents are subject to state law.

The Constitution says so.

State criminal codes say so.

A federal judge just confirmed it.

Your local district attorney has the authority to investigate and prosecute federal agents who commit crimes in your community.

Mary Moriarty proved it this week. She sued the federal government and secured a court order before midnight.

The power exists.

The precedent is unfolding in real time.

The remaining question is whether prosecutors across the country will use it.

Make them answer.

