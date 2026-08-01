OBJECTION: "Inherent credibility" doesn't mean what Kathy Ruemmler thinks it means

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On July 29, the House Oversight Committee released the transcript of its closed-door interview with Kathy Ruemmler. The interview happened on July 15. Ruemmler was White House Counsel under Obama, a federal prosecutor on the Enron task force before that, and until this summer the chief legal officer of Goldman Sachs.

Investigators asked her whether she believed Virginia Giuffre was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

She said, “I don’t know.”

Then she went further:

If she says that she was, I don’t have a reason to doubt that. However, there were allegations that she made that were, I believed based on my experience as a former prosecutor and as a defense counsel, that were of such a nature that they were -- they lacked inherent credibility.

I want to spend this post on those last three words, because Ruemmler is a lawyer, and lawyers do not reach for that phrase by accident.

Before I go further: Virginia’s brother and sister-in-law, Sky and Amanda Roberts, took part in the 24-hour Epstein files livestream I hosted. So everything below comes from the public record. The transcript, the court filings, the on-the-record statements. Nothing else.

What the phrase actually means

In ordinary conversation, saying testimony “lacks credibility” means you weighed it and came away unconvinced.

That is not what “inherently incredible” means in law. It’s close to the opposite.

Testimony is incredible as a matter of law only when it is impossible of belief. Manifestly untrue. Physically impossible. Contrary to the laws of nature or to common human experience. The classic teaching example is a witness who describes watching an event through a wall.

Courts almost never get there, and the reason is structural. Credibility belongs to the factfinder. A jury is entitled to believe a witness that you or I would find completely unpersuasive, and appellate courts refuse to second-guess that. The “inherently incredible” doctrine exists as a narrow escape valve for the rare case where testimony cannot possibly be true, no matter who is doing the believing.

The bar is impossibility. Not implausibility. Not “that sounds like a lot.” Impossibility.

What Ruemmler described instead

Here is her stated basis, from the same transcript, as reported by ABC News:

typically, when someone says, “I was sex trafficked to someone,” they say who, when, where, not multiple world leaders, multiple foreign presidents.

That is a gut reaction, dressed in a term of art.

I have represented people for 15 years who the system had already decided were lying before they opened their mouths. Almost none of them told me their story in order. Trauma memory comes back in fragments, out of sequence, sometimes years after the fact, sometimes triggered by something unrelated. This is not a fringe position. It’s in the federal government’s own trauma-informed guidance for adjudicators. It’s the reason courts permit expert testimony on victim behavior, because judges and juries and, apparently, former prosecutors routinely misread it.

Trafficking sharpens the problem. Giuffre was seventeen. She was moved between properties, onto private planes, to houses and islands she could not have located on a map. Nobody handed her an itinerary or a guest list. The inability to produce a clean who, when, and where is a feature of how the crime is committed, not evidence that it wasn’t.

And the specific detail Ruemmler flagged as the tell, the number of powerful men, describes the business model. Access to powerful men was the product. Epstein’s entire operation was built on it. Treating that as the implausible part means describing the crime and then citing your description as a reason to doubt the crime.

Testimony, and then the record

Precision matters here, so let me separate what kind of thing each piece is.

Everything Ruemmler said is testimony. One witness, her opinion, given under questioning in a transcribed interview.

Here is what the courts have done:

A federal jury convicted Ghislaine Maxwell on December 29, 2021, on five felony counts, including sex trafficking of a minor. Judge Alison J. Nathan sentenced her on June 28, 2022, to 240 months. DOJ’s own announcement is here.

Prince Andrew settled Giuffre’s civil suit in 2022. The amount was never disclosed by the parties, so ignore any number you see attached to it.

I’m not going to characterize Virginia’s account. I don’t need to. The record does that work without my help.

The rest of the transcript

The same 171 pages contain other things Ruemmler confirmed.

Epstein referrals brought her firm “single-digit millions” of dollars. She called him “Uncle Jeffrey” in writing. She accepted gifts from him after his 2008 sex offense conviction. Congress asked her about a March 2015 email in which she wrote, “Darling, I am not one of your young things.” She testified that was snarky, aimed at telling him to stop being patronizing, and that the “Uncle Jeffrey” business was teasing him for being avuncular and pushy. She acknowledged that in 2026 some of those emails read as callous.

She’s entitled to those explanations, and I’m giving them to you as she gave them.

Her side, stated fairly

Her spokesperson, Jami Schlicher, told CNN that Ruemmler was not broadly dismissing Giuffre’s allegations, that she was responding to a specific discussion about specific allegations and expressing skepticism about particular claims that had not been substantiated.

And Ruemmler told the committee that in the American legal system we hold people accountable for their conduct and not for their associations.

That last one is a real principle and I would argue it for a client of mine tomorrow. Take it seriously. I do.

What this is not

I am not telling you Kathy Ruemmler committed a crime.

She has not been charged with anything by anyone. She was a voluntary witness, not a defendant, not a named target. She has said repeatedly that Epstein was a masterful liar, that she saw no evidence of ongoing criminal conduct, and that she would have reported him if she had. Nothing in this post disturbs any of that, and if you get somewhere else in the comments, that’s you talking and not the record.

My point is narrower than that, and more useful.

“Inherent credibility” is a defined legal concept about impossibility. Using it to mean “a story involving famous people sounds far-fetched to me” gets the law backwards and gets the science of trauma backwards at the same time. Doing it from a chair you earned as a federal prosecutor gives the gut reaction a borrowed authority it hasn’t earned.

The reason Epstein operated for two decades is that the adults in proximity kept concluding the girls sounded implausible. That instinct is what the doctrine of inherent incredibility was carefully built to keep out of credibility determinations, and it is still running loose in 2026, on the record, in front of Congress.

Virginia’s family responded to CNN. Sky and Amanda Roberts said the only person who lacks credibility is Kathy Ruemmler. Those are their words and I’ll leave them as their words.

Virginia Giuffre died in April of last year. She can’t sit for a transcript. She can’t correct anybody’s record.

What I’m watching: whether Oversight releases more transcripts in this series, whether Ruemmler or her counsel say anything further, and whether Goldman addresses her advisory role. The Committee’s release page is where these land. I read them when they drop.

The full Ruemmler transcript is public and posted here. Search it yourself.

Search it yourself.

Most coverage of this transcript ran the quote and stopped. Nobody explained what the phrase means, because explaining it takes a few hundred words and somebody who has argued credibility in a courtroom. That gap is the whole reason I write this newsletter.

I’ll be here for the next transcript in this series, and the one after that. Subscribe if you want the filing instead of the discourse.

If you’re already subscribed, forwarding this to one person who has been following the Epstein releases does more for me than anything else you could do.

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