Objection: A Broken Clock Is Right Twice a Day

If you’ve been following along, you already knew this case was coming. Back in March, I listened to oral arguments in Watson v. RNC and told you exactly what was at stake: mail-in ballot grace periods in 14 states and DC, covering 44% of all eligible voters, hanging on three swing votes—Roberts, Barrett, and Kavanaugh.

Today we got the answer. And it’s good.

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What happened

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that states can continue counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion. Chief Justice Roberts joined her, along with Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson.

Barrett. The justice who replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the opinion protecting your mail ballot.

Alito dissented, joined by Thomas, Gorsuch, and most of Kavanaugh.

What the Court actually said

The legal question was narrow: does the word “election” in federal election-day statutes mean the day you vote, or also the day your ballot has to be physically received by election officials?

The Court said: it means the day you vote.

Barrett’s majority opinion walked through the ordinary meaning of “election” across nearly two centuries of dictionaries and precedent. An election is the act of choosing—the expression of the electorate’s will. That happens when you fill out your ballot and send it. Not when it arrives at a government office.

The majority also leaned on a separate federal law called UOCAVA—the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act—which repeatedly assumes that states control their own ballot receipt deadlines. If federal law already set a universal Election Day receipt deadline, those references to state deadlines would make no sense.

The Court was also clear about what this case was not: a referendum on whether requiring ballots to be received by Election Day is good policy. That’s a question for Congress. The question for the Court was whether Congress already did that in 1845. The answer is no.

What I got right in March

When I covered the oral arguments, I flagged a few things worth revisiting.

I told you Barrett was hard to read—she grilled both sides. She ended up writing the majority. I told you Roberts stayed mostly quiet, which was notable. He ended up being the fifth vote. I told you the three liberal justices were the most forceful voices for Mississippi’s position. They held.

I also noted that Mississippi’s lawyer finished his rebuttal by pointing out that the DOJ made fraud central to its argument without citing a single documented example of fraud resulting from post-Election Day ballot receipt. Not one. The majority opinion landed in the same place: concerns about election integrity are real, but they’re arguments for legislators, not courts.



My post from March if you want to refer back:

What Alito said

Alito’s dissent is worth understanding, because you’re going to keep hearing these arguments.

His core claim: an election isn’t complete until ballots are in officials’ hands. If states can keep accepting ballots after Election Day, the election effectively continues past Election Day—which federal law prohibits. He also raised the possibility of late-arriving ballots flipping results, undermining public confidence, and opening doors to fraud. He even cited the Lyndon Johnson Senate race in 1948, where the outcome shifted days after polls closed under circumstances that remain disputed.

The majority’s answer: those are policy concerns. The statute doesn’t address ballot receipt. Congress can act if it wants to.

The bigger picture

This didn’t happen in isolation. The RNC filed this lawsuit in 2024. Trump signed an executive order earlier this year trying to require all ballots be received by Election Day—courts blocked it. The SAVE Act still hasn’t passed.

This is a coordinated, multi-front effort to restrict voting access before the midterms. This particular front just failed.

That doesn’t mean it’s over. Congress could still act. The SAVE Act is still alive. And as the majority noted, nothing in today’s ruling stops Congress from setting a uniform ballot receipt deadline if it wants to.

But today, the laws in those 14 states stand. If you’re in a mail-in voting state, nothing about how you vote has changed.

Check your state’s specific deadline at vote.gov. Make sure you’re registered.

Read the full opinion here.

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