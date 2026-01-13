Objection: Prosecutors Are Walking Away

Over the past several weeks, career prosecutors have been resigning from the Department of Justice in clusters. Not quietly, not at the end of long careers, and not from a single office or a single dispute. These departures are happening across multiple divisions of the DOJ, involving senior attorneys who have served under administrations of both parties.

That fact alone should give people pause. But to understand what is actually happening, it’s important to be precise about what these prosecutors are objecting to—and about the obligation that is driving them out the door.

Federal prosecutors do not simply take an oath to do their jobs. They swear an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution. That oath is not symbolic. It is the framework within which every charging decision, every prosecution, and every exercise of government power is supposed to operate.

What we are seeing now are prosecutors concluding that they are being asked to act outside that framework.

The Minneapolis ICE Shooting

On January 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good during what appears to have been an immigration enforcement action in Minneapolis. Video footage of the encounter (TRIGGER WARNING IF YOU CLICK THROUGH) shows Good in her car as Ross approaches on foot. The administration claims that Good attempted to run the agent over, but the footage shows her wheels turned away from him at the moment he opened fire.

No court has yet ruled on the legality of the use of force. But the facts as captured on video raise precisely the kinds of constitutional questions that typically trigger a Civil Rights Division investigation: questions about excessive force, due process, and the limits on state violence exercised by federal agents.

That investigation never came.

This is particularly striking because the Civil Rights Division exists specifically to investigate whether federal agents have violated constitutional rights through excessive force or abuse of power. It is quite literally what the division was created to do.

Instead, DOJ leadership declined to open any civil rights inquiry at all, while simultaneously framing the incident as an “assault on a federal officer,” effectively recasting the person who was killed as the perpetrator. For career civil rights prosecutors—whose professional role is to assess whether government conduct complies with constitutional standards—that decision was not merely controversial. It raised fundamental concerns about whether DOJ was abandoning its constitutional obligations altogether.

Why Prosecutors Resigned

At least six prosecutors from the Civil Rights Division’s criminal section resigned in response, including the section chief, supervisors, and senior attorneys who have served through multiple administrations. These are not political actors. They are career lawyers whose job is to apply constitutional law to real-world facts and determine whether the government itself has crossed legal lines.

Their resignations were not expressions of policy disagreement or moral discomfort. They were acts of professional refusal grounded in constitutional judgment. When prosecutors believe that the government is declining to investigate potential constitutional violations—or worse, affirmatively reframing them to avoid scrutiny—their oath does not permit quiet acquiescence.

The Comey Case and the Same Constitutional Fault Line

At the same time, similar dynamics were playing out in the Eastern District of Virginia. Robert McBride, the second-ranking prosecutor in that office, was fired after refusing to lead a renewed prosecution of James Comey.

This was not a close or debatable case. A federal judge had already dismissed the indictment, ruling that it was brought by a prosecutor who was illegally appointed. The statute of limitations had expired—meaning the government had lost the legal right to prosecute, regardless of the merits. The indictment itself was so defective that the grand jury never even saw the full charging document.

In other words, the problem was not that the government might lose. The problem was that the government no longer had constitutional authority to proceed.

Career prosecutors refused to resurrect the case for that reason. When McBride declined to take it on, he was removed.

This Is About Constitutionality, Not Discomfort

It is tempting to frame these departures as protests or expressions of unease. That framing misses the point. These prosecutors are not leaving because the work became unpleasant. They are leaving because they believe they are being asked to participate in prosecutions that violate core constitutional limits.

Under their oath, that leaves very little room for compromise. A prosecutor who believes a case is unconstitutional cannot ethically proceed simply because leadership demands it. The oath requires refusal, even when refusal carries professional consequences.

That is what we are watching play out now.

A Pattern, Not an Aberration

These resignations do not exist in a vacuum. Earlier this year, senior DOJ officials resigned after being ordered to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Different facts, same underlying conflict: legal judgment being overridden by political pressure.

When career prosecutors across different offices, handling different cases, all reach the same conclusion—that they cannot proceed without violating their oath—that is not a coincidence. It is evidence of a systemic problem.

When courts dismiss cases, and DOJ leadership pushes forward anyway, that is not aggressive law enforcement. It is a breakdown in constitutional restraint.

Why This Matters

Prosecutors wield enormous power. The primary safeguard against abuse is not goodwill or internal culture, but fidelity to constitutional limits and to the courts charged with enforcing them.

The Constitution does not enforce itself. It relies on prosecutors who will decline to bring unconstitutional cases, even when—especially when—political pressure demands otherwise.

When career prosecutors—people trained to identify unconstitutional prosecutions—begin leaving en masse, the danger is not that DOJ is losing experienced lawyers. The danger is that prosecutions continue without the internal checks that the Constitution assumes will exist.

This is not about personalities or politics. It is about whether the Justice Department remains a legal institution bound by constitutional law, or becomes an enforcement mechanism untethered from it.

When prosecutors walk away rather than cross that line, they are doing exactly what their oath requires.

And that should concern all of us.

If you want continued reporting and analysis like this, please consider subscribing to Objection: Everything. Reader support is what makes that work possible, and paid subscriptions help keep this work going.