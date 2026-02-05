Objection: The Epstein Files Diary

**Content Warning**: This post discusses child trafficking, sexual abuse, and the loss of a child. Please take care of yourself while reading.

I’ve read tens of thousands of pages of the Epstein files.

This diary is one of the hardest documents I’ve encountered.

It’s thirty-two pages, written by a girl while she was being trafficked. Not afterward. Not as testimony prepared for court. While it was happening.

The document is stamped “Confidential—For Attorney’s Eyes Only.” It was produced through legal discovery. It is real.

And it reads like a mind trying to survive.

The pages don’t move in a straight line. They fracture, loop, and collapse. Some pages are typed. Some are handwritten. Some are collages—magazine clippings, advertisements, Sylvia Plath poems cut up and reassembled.

The structure itself shows how her mind was trying to stay intact.

What the diary contains

She was trafficked. She was controlled—by Jeffrey, by Ghislaine, and by a network of drivers, handlers, and doctors.

She became pregnant. More than once.

She describes a procedure. A doctor she thinks was from Israel. A shot. Rod-like instruments with a hook. Blood and water everywhere. Ghislaine told her to close her eyes.

She didn’t.

She writes: Why didn’t I close my eyes fast enough?

That line repeats throughout the diary.

Later, she gives birth. Not in a hospital. In a house near Jeffrey’s property in Palm Beach. An elderly French woman delivers the baby.

She describes being on her hands and knees. Pushing. Terrified. Blood on the floor.

The baby was a girl. She was beautiful. She cried.

She got to hold her. Wash her. Feed her. Smell her.

For maybe fifteen minutes.

Then a man came to take the baby. She begged for more time. She was denied.

She recorded the baby’s weight: four pounds, ten ounces. Eighteen and a half inches long. Beautiful long fingers.

She wrote it down like a gravestone inscription—because memory was the only thing she was allowed to keep.

After that, the diary changes.

“I am dead inside.”

“Life has no meaning.”

“I don’t want to be here.”

The network

This diary names names.

Jeffrey.

Ghislaine.

Jean-Luc Brunel, who she calls a “disgusting pig.”

She references locations: Palm Beach. New Mexico. A place she spells “Maralago,” where she says she sees people she calls “Mr. Joe and Mrs. Anne.”

She describes being sent back to Brunel six weeks after giving birth—as punishment for trying to run.

She describes Jeffrey’s obsession with a “superior gene pool.” Her hair color. Her eye color.

She writes: That feels very Nazi-like.

She was made to play piano because he believed music would create “perfect offspring.”

She calls herself a human incubator.

Why this matters

People expect abuse to look chaotic. Like an emergency.

This diary shows something else entirely.

It shows abuse that runs on a schedule. Doctors rotating through. Drivers transporting her. Houses set up near the main property. Handlers waiting in cars.

The horror isn’t that no one saw.

The horror is that everyone saw—and the system kept running.

She writes: I know people are wondering but I can’t tell.

Visibility was never the problem. Permission was.

The ending

Near the end of the diary, she begins to rebuild.

She pastes in clippings: Dream to build a better world. All to see.

She writes about herself in the third person—as someone who went from a beautiful young girl to a sad, broken child, but who still had something inside herself.

She writes: She came in like a lamb and went out like a lioness.

The final page is a photograph. A little girl in a pink dress, holding flowers, walking away.

It sits there like a ghost.

Why I’m starting here

I’m starting with this diary because, in the coming weeks, I’m going to walk through the network of people who made Jeffrey Epstein untouchable.

The doctors who performed procedures.

The lawyers who buried complaints.

The bankers who moved his money.

The CEOs who did business with him.

The politicians who stayed close.

Before I name any of them, you need to understand who this man was to the girl writing these pages.

This is what they enabled.

This is what they chose not to see.

If you want to follow this series as it continues, make sure you’re subscribed.

This diary exists because a child refused to let her story disappear—even while the world trained her to.

The diary stands as an indictment.

More is coming.

